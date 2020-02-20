The Black Bears' fans have made home a haven this season. (University of Maine)

In the heart of the Pine Tree State, Alfond Arena truly has been the House of Maine this season.

Through 14 games, the Black Bears (16-10-4 overall, 9-7-2 in Hockey East) are 11-1-2 in Orono.

In front of a raucous atmosphere with students and fans hanging over the ice, it took until Feb. 14 for them to be dealt their first loss in their home barn.

It’s an advantage that’s aided an upbeat season for coach Red Gendron’s squad in 2019-20, and with four games left in the season, three of which will be played at home, it could play a key role in shaping their ultimate postseason fate.