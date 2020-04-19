Lawrence Academy's David Sacco totaled 40 points (17-23-40) in 24 games this season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

As far back as David Sacco can remember, hockey has been a part of his life. Based on what he’s accomplished so far in the ice game, it will play a major role in the 18-year-old forward’s future, too.

Sacco, a 6-foot, 187-pounder from Middleton, Mass., recently completed his senior season at Lawrence Academy, where he totaled 40 points (17-23-40) in 24 games. He also left his mark on National Hockey League Central Scouting, which lists him 175th overall among North American skaters in its midterm rankings for the 2020 NHL draft.

“You look at the kids who are on the list with me, and there’s crazy talent all across the board,” Sacco said. “It’s an honor to be placed on a list like that, and it gave me confidence.”