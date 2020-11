KUA won New England prep crowns three consecutive years from 2017 to 2019. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

As cases of the coronavirus continue to ravage the region, most prep leagues in New England still aren’t sure what their 2020-21 winter seasons are going to look like.

Some of those leagues, such as the Connecticut-based Founders League, already have called their seasons, forcing teams to go rogue and play independently.

The Lakes Region, however, is a different story.