Senior D-man Connors Chalmers (Windham, N.H.) is a key contributor on a potent Kimball Union squad. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

A trio of Lakes Region teams qualified for NEPSAC tournaments the last time they were held in March 2020.

Kimball Union made its sixth-straight appearance in the Stuart/Corkery tournament, while New Hampton and Tilton both qualified for the Piatelli/Simmons (Small School) bracket. For KUA, it marked the first time since 2016 that the school fell short of the title game.

While none of those schools walked away with a championship, all three of them, and the five other teams that failed to qualify, once again enter a new season with the goal of bringing home a piece of hardware.