New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

Lakes Region preview: Kimball Union frontrunners in league of parity

By

Connor Chalmers
Senior D-man Connors Chalmers (Windham, N.H.) is a key contributor on a potent Kimball Union squad. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

A trio of Lakes Region teams qualified for NEPSAC tournaments the last time they were held in March 2020.

Kimball Union made its sixth-straight appearance in the Stuart/Corkery tournament, while New Hampton and Tilton both qualified for the Piatelli/Simmons (Small School) bracket. For KUA, it marked the first time since 2016 that the school fell short of the title game. 

While none of those schools walked away with a championship, all three of them, and the five other teams that failed to qualify, once again enter a new season with the goal of bringing home a piece of hardware. 

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

New Hampton

Prep previews: Key players, storylines to watch for at New Hampton

It wasn’t ideal, but New Hampton played 13 games last season, the most of any team in the Lakes Region. That's saying something considering the…
Read More
Coleman Jenkins

St. Paul’s Jamboree: Top prospects from Sunday scrimmages

CONCORD, N.H. — The annual St. Paul’s Jamboree featured four games on Sunday on the campus of the host school. Loomis Chaffee, Tabor and Taft…
Read More
Connor Chalmers

Prep previews: Key players, storylines to watch for at Kimball Union

[caption id="attachment_87843" align="alignnone" width="300"] Jaiden Moriello (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)[/caption] [caption id="attachment_80490" align="alignnone" width="300"] Conner Chalmers (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)[/caption]
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter