Corwith Simmers had over 50 points for Kimball Union last season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

It would surprise no one if the eventual Elite 8 champion for the 2024-25 prep hockey campaign came out of the Lakes Region.

Kimball Union and Holderness stand out among the rest, but that doesn’t mean everyone else isn’t a worthy opponent.

Those two teams at the top will have lots of competition throughout the season. Tilton should be a factor as well.

Here’s our team-by-team breakdown of the Lakes Region.