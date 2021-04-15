Kyle LoNigro helps St. Mary’s reel in Playmaker Series championship

A left-shot right wing, Kyle LoNigro is a scoring threat for St. Mary's (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

MIDDLETON, Mass. — Kyle LoNigro scored twice, including the game-winning goal in overtime, to boost St. Mary’s to a 3-2 win over Reading in the championship game of the Playmaker Series at Essex Sports Center.

A great turnout of parents, students and other fans came to watch Wednesday night’s championship game. They were treated to an entertaining, intense, physical contest. St. Mary’s jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but Reading fought back to force overtime. The extra session was played at 3-on-3 until LoNigro buried the final tally.

St. Mary’s and Reading were part of 16 high school teams that continued playing after the conclusion of the MIAA season. The Playmaker Series, run by Chris Nagy, offered a great opportunity for high school players to compete with friends. Kudos to Nagy and Essex Sports Center for hosting these players and allowing them to play in front of fans with a trophy on the line.