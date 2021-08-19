Paul Kirtland spent two seasons coaching at Sacred Heart before going to Yale for the 2020-21 campaign. (Sacred Heart Athletics)

Paul Kirtland is leaving his position as an assistant coach at Yale to take a similar post at Minnesota State, a perennial powerhouse in the CCHA.

Kirtland, a 2013 graduate of Ohio State, spent just one calendar year at Yale, not coaching in a game, due to the Ivy League’s decision to not play during the Coronavirus. Prior to that, Kirtland served as an assistant coach under C.J. Marottolo at Sacred Heart for two seasons.

Kirtland is one of the sharper young coaching minds in the college game. His coaching resume also includes stops at Division 3 Trinity College, the USHL’s Dubuque Fighting Saints and the NAHL’s Fairbanks Ice Dogs.