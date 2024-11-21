New England Hockey Journal

Kimball Union: What to expect in boys prep hockey in 2024-25

CJ Watroba is committed to Merrimack. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Kimball Union was one of the top two teams in New England prep hockey all last season. The Wildcats were rewarded when they won the Elite 8 championship, taking down Cushing, 4-1.

Much of that success had to do with forwards Jack Sadowski (Arlington, Mass.), Sam LeDrew, and defenseman Andrew O'Sullivan (Scituate, Mass.). Sadowski, who is a UNH commit, scored 41 goals (including two in the championship) and posted 87 points. LeDrew, a St. Lawrence commit, notched 38 goals and 75 points. Both led prep in scoring.

O'Sullivan tallied eight goals and 55 points, which was the most among all prep defensemen. Those three were vital parts of a potent offensive attack and a lethal power play. KUA head coach Tim Whitehead called that power play their "knockout punch."

The knockout punch this season might have to be different. The strength of this team may instead be balance.

