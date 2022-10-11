Kimball Union looks to compete as one of the top teams in prep hockey. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

After a great regular season with a record of 28-3-1 and 14-0 in the Lakes Region, the Wildcats earned the No. 1 seed in the NEPSAC Stuart/Corkery (Open) bracket where they lost to eventual champion Salisbury 2-1 in overtime in the semifinals.

Kimball Union saw 11 seniors leave, including six Division 1 commits.

“I was really proud of last year’s team,” head coach Tim Whitehead said “But we lost those seniors and we do not have a ton of returning players. This is probably the youngest we have been since I have been here, but I think it is going to be a lot of fun and I like our guys.”

Here are the big returning players, as well as new pieces looking to make an impact this season.