Kimball Union defeats Berkshire to win boys Small School title

Kimball Union players celebrate during their 5-3 win over Berkshire in the NEPSAC Small School final on Sunday. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

STORRS, Conn. -- It had been a back-and-forth game through two and a half periods. But then Iain Olsen (Vergennes, Vt.) brought the puck over the blue line and readied to shoot.

The Kimball Union senior forward unloaded a laser that beat Berkshire senior goalie Kyle Bolduc (Bolton, Conn.) over the blocker.

Kimball Union never looked back, winning, 5-3, over Berkshire for the Small School championship. It's the second-straight season the Wildcats won a championship — head coach Tim Whitehead's team won the Elite 8 last season.

Let's dive into some takeaways.