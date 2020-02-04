Key takeaways: What we saw in the Beanpot semifinals

Boston College Eagles forward David Cotton (17) and Harvard Crimson forward Colton Kerfoot were Beanpot-serious. (Getty Images)

BOSTON -- Monday night was filled with Beanpot history at TD Garden.

In the first of two semifinal games, Northeastern used a 3-1 win over Harvard to advance to their third championship game in as many years. The Huskies have never raised the trophy over three straight years during the tournament’s 68-year history.

The night finished in wild fashion as Boston University and Boston College played into double overtime. While the game went down as the tournament’s first-ever official tie, 4-4, after 65 minutes due to changing NCAA regulations, BU freshman Wilmer Skoog scored 7:20 into the second extra session to lift the Terriers into the title game.