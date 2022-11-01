Kent won the Large School tournament last season. (Kent School photo)

Kent School finished on a roll in the 2021-2022 season, grabbing the No. 2 seed with a 20-8 record out of The Founders League, and then winning the championship in the Martin/Earl Large School NEPSAC bracket.

It was the second championship win since 2019.

“We are excited for the year for sure,” said coach Dale Reinhardt, the Livingston, NJ native and former Holy Cross assistant captain entering his tenth season at Kent. “We are transitioning from a team that relied on a senior-heavy, mature talented group upfront that will now rely on our defense and goalies, with offense coming out of the defensemen. So an interesting transition for sure.”

Kent lost its top six forwards and nine players overall from last year's championship squad.