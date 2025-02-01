Shane Lachance is only in his second year at BU and is already a captain. (Fia McCarty/BU Athletics)

Before this season, no sophomore in the storied history of the Boston University men’s hockey program had ever served as a captain.

Tabor coach Gerry Dineen certainly isn’t surprised that Shane Lachance (Andover, Mass.) is the first.

“There’s nothing about his journey that surprises me,” said Dineen, who coached Lachance in both hockey and baseball at Tabor. “I remember some NHL teams reaching out for my opinion on him, and I’d just say he’s an A-plus in terms of his leadership qualities. Just a special, special kid.

“We knew the kid (was) on his way.”