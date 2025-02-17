John Muse's final stop in his playing days was with the Worcester Railers. (Worcester Railers)

If you can find something you love as much as John Muse loves hockey, wrap your arms around it and hang on tight.

The 36-year-old Muse, who grew up in East Falmouth, Mass., and still lives on Cape Cod in the offseason, closed the book recently on an exceptional two-decade-long playing career.

His competitiveness and passion for the game carried him a long way.

Muse backstopped a pair of ISL championship teams at Noble & Greenough as a teenager. Moving on to Boston College, he won two NCAA championships and three Beanpots, including a Beanpot MVP.

In his first year as a pro, he won the Kelly Cup championship with the ECHL’s Florida Everblades and was named playoff MVP.

He strapped on his pads all over the United States in the American Hockey League and in the ECHL. He traveled the world, playing in China, Russia, Denmark, Scotland and England.