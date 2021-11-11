New England Hockey Journal

Juniors notebook: A look at early impact performers in NCDC

By

Connor Bradford
Connor Bradford, a longtime member of the Boston Advantage, is now stopping pucks in the NCDC. (Danielle Swint/P.D.Q. Photos)

New England Hockey Journal has had a chance to take in some recent junior games, catching the USPHL NCDC in action in Marlboro and around the rest of the league.

There have been some impactful offensive performers to land near the top of the league in scoring over the first 16-18 games of the season depending on team schedules. Team defenses and goaltending appears to be strengths around the league based on early viewings as well.

Enfield, Conn. native and former Springfield Jr. Pics standout Spencer Korona of the P.A.L. Islanders currently leads the league in scoring, putting up a 1.53 points-per-game average in his fourth NCDC campaign, all with the same club. Although he doesn’t have an abundance of natural size, after a 51-point season a year ago, he should be able to parlay his creativity and playmaking skills into a NCAA commitment at some point soon.

Other players have managed to elevate their respective profiles with strong starts at every position, so based on teams we’ve had live viewings of thus far, we’re digging into the notebook to share the observations and projections with you.

