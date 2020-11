Shane Lachance, bound for BU, scored 13 goals for the Tabor Seawolves last season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

It took only a couple of games for Shane Lachance to notice a difference between prep school hockey and junior hockey.

“You’re going to get beaten up. After the game, you’re definitely sore. It’s a hard game to play. It’s a lot on your body, physically,’’ said Lachance, the hulking former Tabor Academy winger who recently joined the Junior Bruins of the National Collegiate Development Conference.

If this were a normal year, the 6-foot-4 Lachance wouldn’t be playing juniors at this point.