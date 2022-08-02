18 top players from ’06 class at the Junior Chowder Cup

Defenseman Will Felicio (Holden, Mass.) will play in the USHL with Madison in 2022-23. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The winners of the 2006 Elite Division at the 2022 Junior Chowder Cup had a lot of names familiar to local prep and midget hockey followers.

Mass '67s White captured the top 2006 division on Sunday at the Foxboro Sports Center with a 3-2 overtime win over CHE Navy. The game-winning goal was scored by incoming Nobles forward Teddy MacAusland, who earned a spot on USA Hockey’s roster for the Five Nations Tournament that will start in a couple of weeks.

As is always the case in the Junior Chowder Cup, the younger of the two age divisions has more high-end talent. That didn’t change in 2022 as the '07 Elite Division was far deeper and more talented than the '06s.

Still, there were plenty of players from across the country who impressed in the 2006 Elite Division. Below are evaluations of six non-New England standouts plus 12 notable local players.