13 players from ’08 class who impressed at Junior Chowder Cup

File photo. (Getty Images)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Close to two dozen exceptional ’08s played up in the 2007 division at the 2022 Junior Chowder Cup.

The event, which always draws a number of great young players from across North America, has continued to grow. As it has expanded, more and more rinks have become necessary. Most of the games were at the Foxboro Sports Center while the Canton Ice House and New England Sports Village also were hosts.

There were ’08s who set themselves apart from the rest and showed well over the course of the four-day tournament. In particular, there were three defensemen who stood out as potential difference-makers down the road in midget, prep, junior, college and pro hockey.

Here are the top 13 players in the age group with evaluations of each from the Junior Chowder Cup.