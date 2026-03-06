JR Zavisza to step away as Loomis Chaffee boys head coach

JR Zavisza has been the head coach at Loomis Chaffee since 2011. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

For the first time in 15 seasons, Loomis Chaffee will have a new face leading the boys hockey team.

On Thursday, Loomis Chaffee announced that JR Zavisza was stepping away from being the head coach. He will remain at the prep school as a teacher.

"His commitment, steady leadership and the standards he set each day have shaped generations of players and strengthened the fabric of Loomis athletics," Loomis Chaffee said in an Instagram post. "The impact he has made on and off the ice will be felt for years to come, and the culture he built will continue to define Loomis boys hokcey moving forward."

From Lexington, Mass., Zavizsa played at UMass from 1999 to 2002 as a forward.