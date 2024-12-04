From left: John Gardner and Mark Naclerio behind the Avon Old Farms bench. (Evan Sayles/Avon Old Farms School)

When Avon Old Farms' season kicks off Wednesday, it will look slightly different behind the bench.

Longtime head coach John Gardner is on a leave of absence for personal reasons. Gardner's trusty assistant Mark Naclerio will step in as the interim head coach while Gardner is away.

Gardner was entering his 50th season behind the bench. His career at Avon Old Farms has been illustrious. After being the starting goalie for Wesleyan's first three varsity hockey seasons, Gardner took over as Avon Old Farms' head coach in 1975.

He notched his 800th win on Dec. 1, 2021 against Williston Northampton. He currently sits at 867 wins.