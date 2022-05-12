Why Jay Pandolfo and Greg Brown are good fits at BU and BC

Jay Pandolfo, left, and Greg Brown will open a new era in the BU-BC rivalry. (Courtesy photos)

The two most marquee college hockey programs in New England will have new head coaches when the season begins in October.

After 28 years as head coach at Boston College and 50 overall, Jerry York retired in April. Boston University parted ways with alum Albie O’Connell following four up-and-down seasons with the Terriers.

After a somewhat drawn-out process, BC and BU have found their replacements. Both schools opted for alums. The Eagles will be led by Greg Brown and the Terriers by Jay Pandolfo.

While neither program is at their preferred perch atop Hockey East and college hockey, Brown and Pandolfo don’t have insurmountable tasks to get their respective teams back to where much of the college hockey world expects.