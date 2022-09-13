Jay Pandolfo, a 1995 national champion at BU, succeeds Albie O'Connell as Terriers head coach. (Getty Images)

Jay Pandolfo played for a lot of coaches in his long college and pro career, starting with Jack Parker at Boston University and finishing with Claude Julien of the Boston Bruins.

With that in mind, he believes he has a good handle on how to treat players as he heads into his first season as BU’s head coach. He knows what works and, maybe more important, what doesn’t work.

“You probably learn more from that,’’ said Pandolfo, who was associate head coach at BU last season after five seasons as a Bruins assistant coach.