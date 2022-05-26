New England Hockey Journal

College

Jared DeMichiel’s move from UMass to Michigan State keeps coaching carousel spinning

By

Jared DeMichiel, right, is on the move from UMass to Michigan State. (UMass Athletics)

The college hockey assistant coaching news keeps coming fast and furious. The latest big name news comes out of Amherst as UMass associate head coach Jared DeMichiel is leaving the Minutemen to take on the same role at Michigan State.

DeMichiel’s departure is a serious blow to Greg Carvel’s staff at UMass, especially considering it comes on the heels of Ben Barr leaving last summer to become head coach at Maine. DeMichiel and Barr had both been at UMass for the entirety of the Carvel regime. DeMichiel, an Avon, Conn., native and Avon Old Farms alum, had spent two seasons with Carvel at St. Lawrence before the duo came to Amherst.

DeMichiel is joining newly minted head coach Adam Nightingale at Michigan State. DeMichiel, who played college hockey at Rochester Institute of Technology, has never worked outside of New England or New York, but he brings a wealth of experience recruiting in the USHL and has enjoyed success recruiting in Michigan while with the Minutemen.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Why Jay Pandolfo and Greg Brown are good fits at BU and BC

The two most marquee college hockey programs in New England will have new head coaches when the season begins in October. After 28 years as…
Read More

RinkWise podcast: Harvard’s Ted Donato on his development as a player and coach

Harvard head coach Ted Donato (Hyde Park, Mass.) is the guest on the newest episode of the RinkWise podcast. Raised in a hockey family, Donato…
Read More

Greg Brown hired at Boston College as new men’s hockey coach

Boston College named Greg Brown its new men's hockey coach on Friday. Brown, a former player and assistant coach at BC and most recently the…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter