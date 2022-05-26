Jared DeMichiel’s move from UMass to Michigan State keeps coaching carousel spinning

Jared DeMichiel, right, is on the move from UMass to Michigan State. (UMass Athletics)

The college hockey assistant coaching news keeps coming fast and furious. The latest big name news comes out of Amherst as UMass associate head coach Jared DeMichiel is leaving the Minutemen to take on the same role at Michigan State.

DeMichiel’s departure is a serious blow to Greg Carvel’s staff at UMass, especially considering it comes on the heels of Ben Barr leaving last summer to become head coach at Maine. DeMichiel and Barr had both been at UMass for the entirety of the Carvel regime. DeMichiel, an Avon, Conn., native and Avon Old Farms alum, had spent two seasons with Carvel at St. Lawrence before the duo came to Amherst.

DeMichiel is joining newly minted head coach Adam Nightingale at Michigan State. DeMichiel, who played college hockey at Rochester Institute of Technology, has never worked outside of New England or New York, but he brings a wealth of experience recruiting in the USHL and has enjoyed success recruiting in Michigan while with the Minutemen.