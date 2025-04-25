Jamie Glance was a star at Mount St. Charles for two seasons. (MS Films)

Boston University scored another recruiting win this week.

U.S. National Team Development Program forward Jamie Glance announced his commitment to Boston University. Glance, a native of Stratham, N.H., scored 14 goals and 29 points in 51 games this winter for the NTDP's U17 team.

"He made major strides in his compete and work ethic this year to be able to compete at this level," NTDP U17 coach Nick Fohr told New England Hockey Journal.

He rose to prominence with Mount St. Charles as a 14U with 37 goals and 67 points in 47 games. He exploded for 54 goals and 112 points in 58 games with the Mount St. Charles 15O in 2023-24.