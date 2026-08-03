Jake Boguniecki’s QMJHL rights traded to Moncton from Gatineau

var wc_add_to_cart_variation_params = {"wc_ajax_url":"/?wc-ajax=%%endpoint%%","i18n_no_matching_variations_text":"Sorry, no products matched your selection. Please choose a different combination.","i18n_make_a_selection_text":"Please select some product options before adding this product to your cart.","i18n_unavailable_text":"Sorry, this product is unavailable. Please choose a different combination.","i18n_reset_alert_text":"Your selection has been reset. Please select some product options before adding this product to your cart."};
//# sourceURL=wc-add-to-cart-variation-js-extra
var enr_frontend_params = {"ajax_url":"https://www.hockeyjournal.com/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php","is_checkout":"","is_user_logged_in":"","is_switch_request":"","cart_level_subscribed":"","subscribe_now_nonce":"1309ab1f49","subscribe_now_button_text":"Subscribe","single_add_to_cart_text":"Add to cart","hide_variable_limited_notice":""};
//# sourceURL=enr-frontend-js-extra
var dataLayer_content = {"pagePostType":"post","pagePostType2":"single-post","pageCategory":["chl","featured","juniors","prospects"],"pageAttributes":["2027-nhl-draft","boston-college-hockey","college-hockey-commits","gatineau-olympiques","jake-boguniecki","moncton-wildcats","usa-hockey","usntdp"],"pagePostAuthor":"Evan Marinofsky"};
dataLayer.push( dataLayer_content );
window.pmwDataLayer = window.pmwDataLayer || {};
window.pmwDataLayer = Object.assign(window.pmwDataLayer, {"cart":{},"cart_item_keys":{},"version":{"number":"1.63.0","pro":false,"eligible_for_updates":false,"distro":"fms","beta":false,"show":true},"pixels":{"google":{"linker":{"settings":null},"user_id":false,"analytics":{"ga4":{"measurement_id":"G-4DG8HM9202","parameters":{},"mp_active":false,"debug_mode":false,"page_load_time_tracking":false},"id_type":"post_id"},"tag_id":"G-4DG8HM9202","tag_id_suppressed":[],"tag_gateway":{"measurement_path":""},"tcf_support":false,"consent_mode":{"is_active":false,"wait_for_update":500,"ads_data_redaction":false,"url_passthrough":true}}},"shop":{"list_name":"Blog Post | Jake Boguniecki's QMJHL rights traded to Moncton from Gatineau","list_id":"blog_post_jake-bogunieckis-qmjhl-rights-traded-to-moncton-from-gatineau","page_type":"blog_post","currency":"USD","selectors":{"addToCart":[],"beginCheckout":[]},"order_duplication_prevention":true,"view_item_list_trigger":{"test_mode":false,"background_color":"green","opacity":0.5,"repeat":true,"timeout":1000,"threshold":0.8},"variations_output":true,"begin_checkout_on_checkout_page":true,"session_active":false},"page":{"id":187283,"title":"Jake Boguniecki’s QMJHL rights traded to Moncton from Gatineau","type":"post","categories":[{"term_id":8999,"name":"CHL","slug":"chl","term_group":0,"term_taxonomy_id":8999,"taxonomy":"category","description":"Canadian Hockey League news","parent":55,"count":39,"filter":"raw","term_order":"0","meta":[],"cat_ID":8999,"category_count":39,"category_description":"Canadian Hockey League news","cat_name":"CHL","category_nicename":"chl","category_parent":55},{"term_id":25,"name":"Featured","slug":"featured","term_group":0,"term_taxonomy_id":25,"taxonomy":"category","description":"","parent":0,"count":4435,"filter":"raw","term_order":"0","meta":[],"cat_ID":25,"category_count":4435,"category_description":"","cat_name":"Featured","category_nicename":"featured","category_parent":0},{"term_id":55,"name":"Juniors","slug":"juniors","term_group":0,"term_taxonomy_id":55,"taxonomy":"category","description":"","parent":0,"count":362,"filter":"raw","term_order":"0","meta":[],"cat_ID":55,"category_count":362,"category_description":"","cat_name":"Juniors","category_nicename":"juniors","category_parent":0},{"term_id":53,"name":"Prospects","slug":"prospects","term_group":0,"term_taxonomy_id":53,"taxonomy":"category","description":"","parent":0,"count":1640,"filter":"raw","term_order":"0","meta":[],"cat_ID":53,"category_count":1640,"category_description":"","cat_name":"Prospects","category_nicename":"prospects","category_parent":0}],"parent":{"id":0,"title":"Jake Boguniecki’s QMJHL rights traded to Moncton from Gatineau","type":"post","categories":[{"term_id":8999,"name":"CHL","slug":"chl","term_group":0,"term_taxonomy_id":8999,"taxonomy":"category","description":"Canadian Hockey League news","parent":55,"count":39,"filter":"raw","term_order":"0","meta":[],"cat_ID":8999,"category_count":39,"category_description":"Canadian Hockey League news","cat_name":"CHL","category_nicename":"chl","category_parent":55},{"term_id":25,"name":"Featured","slug":"featured","term_group":0,"term_taxonomy_id":25,"taxonomy":"category","description":"","parent":0,"count":4435,"filter":"raw","term_order":"0","meta":[],"cat_ID":25,"category_count":4435,"category_description":"","cat_name":"Featured","category_nicename":"featured","category_parent":0},{"term_id":55,"name":"Juniors","slug":"juniors","term_group":0,"term_taxonomy_id":55,"taxonomy":"category","description":"","parent":0,"count":362,"filter":"raw","term_order":"0","meta":[],"cat_ID":55,"category_count":362,"category_description":"","cat_name":"Juniors","category_nicename":"juniors","category_parent":0},{"term_id":53,"name":"Prospects","slug":"prospects","term_group":0,"term_taxonomy_id":53,"taxonomy":"category","description":"","parent":0,"count":1640,"filter":"raw","term_order":"0","meta":[],"cat_ID":53,"category_count":1640,"category_description":"","cat_name":"Prospects","category_nicename":"prospects","category_parent":0}]}},"general":{"user_logged_in":false,"scroll_tracking_thresholds":[],"page_id":187283,"exclude_domains":[],"server_2_server":{"active":false,"skip_empty_events":true,"always_send_s2s":false,"user_agent_exclude_patterns":[],"ip_exclude_list":[],"pageview_event_s2s":{"is_active":false,"pixels":[]}},"ssp":{"active":false,"events_url":"","fallback_to_wc":true,"domain_token":"","session_id":"2aa35f07-07ab-4c44-969b-d2ed499972f2","quota_exceeded":false},"consent_management":{"explicit_consent":false},"lazy_load_pmw":false,"chunk_base_path":"https://www.hockeyjournal.com/wp-content/plugins/woocommerce-google-adwords-conversion-tracking-tag/js/public/free/","modules":{"load_deprecated_functions":true}}});
var gform_i18n = {"datepicker":{"days":{"monday":"Mo","tuesday":"Tu","wednesday":"We","thursday":"Th","friday":"Fr","saturday":"Sa","sunday":"Su"},"months":{"january":"January","february":"February","march":"March","april":"April","may":"May","june":"June","july":"July","august":"August","september":"September","october":"October","november":"November","december":"December"},"firstDay":1,"iconText":"Select date"}};
var gf_legacy_multi = [];
var gform_gravityforms = {"strings":{"invalid_file_extension":"This type of file is not allowed. Must be one of the following:","file_uploaded":"File uploaded","delete_file":"Delete this file","in_progress":"in progress","file_exceeds_limit":"File exceeds size limit","illegal_extension":"This type of file is not allowed.","max_reached":"Maximum number of files reached","unknown_error":"There was a problem while saving the file on the server","currently_uploading":"Please wait for the uploading to complete","cancel":"Cancel","cancel_upload":"Cancel this upload","cancelled":"Cancelled","error":"Error","message":"Message"},"vars":{"images_url":"https://www.hockeyjournal.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms/images"}};
var gf_global = {"gf_currency_config":{"name":"U.S. Dollar","symbol_left":"$","symbol_right":"","symbol_padding":"","thousand_separator":",","decimal_separator":".","decimals":2,"code":"USD"},"base_url":"https://www.hockeyjournal.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms","number_formats":[],"spinnerUrl":"https://www.hockeyjournal.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms/images/spinner.svg","version_hash":"f6395c28898bf709a95a6603e719867f","strings":{"newRowAdded":"New row added.","rowRemoved":"Row removed","formSaved":"The form has been saved. The content contains the link to return and complete the form."}};
//# sourceURL=gform_gravityforms-js-extra
var gform_theme_config = {"common":{"form":{"honeypot":{"version_hash":"f6395c28898bf709a95a6603e719867f"},"ajax":{"ajaxurl":"https://www.hockeyjournal.com/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php","ajax_submission_nonce":"d23cfd3ad7","i18n":{"step_announcement":"Step %1$s of %2$s, %3$s","unknown_error":"There was an unknown error processing your request. Please try again.","error_403":"The request was blocked (403 error) for unknown security reasons. Remove any code-like text (scripts or DB queries) and try again."}}}},"hmr_dev":"","public_path":"https://www.hockeyjournal.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms/assets/js/dist/","config_nonce":"0585e2181a"};
//# sourceURL=gform_gravityforms_theme-js-extra