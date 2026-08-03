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Jake Boguniecki’s QMJHL rights traded to Moncton from Gatineau

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Jake Boguniecki had seven points for the NTDP last season. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

The QMJHL's Moncton Wildcats acquired the rights to Jake Boguniecki (Orange, Conn.) from the Gatineau Olympiques on Monday.

Boguniecki requested his release from the U.S. National Team Development Program on June 26 after playing his U17 season with Team USA.

He is likely headed to Moncton this fall.

Gatineau drafted Boguniecki in the ninth round of the 2025 QMJHL Draft. In Moncton, Boguniecki will likely join a team full of New Englanders.

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