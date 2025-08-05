New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

Jake Boguniecki commits to Boston College

Avatar photo
By

Jake Boguniecki was a star for Mid Fairfield this past winter. (Dick Trent)

Big, right-shot defensemen are valuable commodities. Boston College just got its next one.

On Tuesday, Jake Boguniecki announced his commitment to Boston College. The Orange, Conn., native is 6-foot-2 and 161 pounds.

Boguniecki is fresh off an outstanding season with Mid Fairfield's 15O team, scoring 13 goals and posting 71 points in 61 games.

That helped him score an invite to U.S. National Team Development Program Evaluation Camp, where he made the team. He will begin in Plymouth, Mich., in the fall.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Maggie Averill

Women’s college hockey: Annabelle Lovell, Maggie Averill land commitments

Two of the biggest names to watch among American-born 2009s, let alone New England, landed their commitments over the weekend. Lovell Academy forward and defender…
Read More

Jake Boguniecki commits to Boston College

Big, right-shot defensemen are valuable commodities. Boston College just got its next one. On Tuesday, Jake Boguniecki announced his commitment to Boston College. The Orange,…
Read More

College hockey recruiting: Live updates from start of 2025 commitment season

Come midnight on Aug. 1, rising juniors in high school became eligible to commit to Division 1 college hockey programs. Let the Instagram posts begin.…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter