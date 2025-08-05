Jake Boguniecki was a star for Mid Fairfield this past winter. (Dick Trent)

Big, right-shot defensemen are valuable commodities. Boston College just got its next one.

On Tuesday, Jake Boguniecki announced his commitment to Boston College. The Orange, Conn., native is 6-foot-2 and 161 pounds.

Boguniecki is fresh off an outstanding season with Mid Fairfield's 15O team, scoring 13 goals and posting 71 points in 61 games.

That helped him score an invite to U.S. National Team Development Program Evaluation Camp, where he made the team. He will begin in Plymouth, Mich., in the fall.