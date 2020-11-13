Ivy League, Atlantic Hockey’s RIT a no-go for hockey this winter

Traditional Ivy League rivalries such as Harvard-Cornell have been put on hold due to COVID-19. (Getty Images)

As youth teams work to get their seasons off the ground, colleges are raring to go.

By now, most Division 1 conferences have announced plans, schedules and start dates for their 2020-21 campaign. That includes Atlantic Hockey, which is set to kick off its season this weekend with its two-pod, Eastern and Western, approach.

Except, on Wednesday, one of the 11 members of Atlantic Hockey, Rochester Institute of Technology, announced it was canceling all winter 2020-21 sports, citing ongoing health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.