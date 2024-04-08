New England Hockey Journal

College

‘It’s just a different me’: Why Julia Nearis thrived after transferring to Quinnipiac

Belle Fraser
By

Julia Nearis had lots of reasons to celebrate this season at Quinnipiac. (Rob Rasmussen/P8Photos)

Julia Nearis feels like a whole new player.

Following four seasons at Boston University, the Beverly, Mass., native entered the NCAA transfer portal and landed at Quinnipiac University for the 2023-24 campaign in her fifth year of eligibility.

It’s a decision that changed how she viewed the game and her place in it.

“Even my parents have said this: It’s just a different me right now. I’m very happy with it,” Nearis said. “I’ve seen some film of me before the season, like when I was at BU, and then looking at where I am right now — I think it’s a little bit night and day.”

