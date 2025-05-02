Ed Bourget (left) will now serve as BB&N's director of hockey operations. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

There will be a new look at BB&N next season.

Ed Bourget, who has coached the girls program since 2013, will take on a new role as the school's director of hockey operations. BB&N has begun a search for a new girls hockey coach.

Bourget (Shrewsbury, Mass.) will take on an overarching role across both the Knights' boys and girls programs with responsibilities including programming, scheduling, recruiting, helping student-athletes with the college process and more. One of his main objectives will be improving the boys program alongside varsity coach Anthony Moccia (Medford, Mass.).

"They've deemed that the girls are in a good spot, and the boys are not," Bourget said. "They've asked me to the challenge of maintaining the girls side while improving the boys' scenario. It's an interesting task. ... Basically, both head coaches will be answering to me."