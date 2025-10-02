Phillips Andover standout Alex Theodore is a Dartmouth commit. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Last November’s CHL ruling turned college hockey upside down as programs clamor to add top talent from the Canadian major junior circuits (Ontario Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League) to their rosters for this coming season and beyond.

It didn’t take long for the arms race to become full force, especially among bigger programs. Plenty of CHL products will be making their marks on college hockey this season for the likes of Penn State, Michigan State, Denver and North Dakota. Locally, schools including Boston University, Maine, New Hampshire, Providence and Vermont will feature former CHL players.

While some teams have moved swiftly, others, like college hockey’s six Ivy League programs, have taken more cautious approaches as they wade into the waters.

“It hasn’t made our job any simpler,” said Yale assistant coach Rob O’Gara. “In the short term, for us, even before the rule change, we had our class for this coming fall pretty much set in stone. … When it shifted, it wasn’t like we were trying to fill holes, so I guess we didn’t have to dive right in.” There are more players to scout than ever as the CHL ruling put 61 more rosters into the pool. Those are in addition to the typical feeders of prep school, high school and junior leagues like the USHL, BCHL, NCDC and NAHL."

Harvard assistant James Marcou said, “I think it’s taken a little bit of a step back, trying to get everyone a bird’s-eye view of the whole situation. You have more players to look at, so it’s just going to become more competitive.”