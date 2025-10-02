New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
College

‘It hasn’t made our job any simpler’: How Ivy League is navigating CHL ruling

Avatar photo
By

Alex Theodore
Phillips Andover standout Alex Theodore is a Dartmouth commit. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Last November’s CHL ruling turned college hockey upside down as programs clamor to add top talent from the Canadian major junior circuits (Ontario Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League) to their rosters for this coming season and beyond.

It didn’t take long for the arms race to become full force, especially among bigger programs. Plenty of CHL products will be making their marks on college hockey this season for the likes of Penn State, Michigan State, Denver and North Dakota. Locally, schools including Boston University, Maine, New Hampshire, Providence and Vermont will feature former CHL players.

While some teams have moved swiftly, others, like college hockey’s six Ivy League programs, have taken more cautious approaches as they wade into the waters.

“It hasn’t made our job any simpler,” said Yale assistant coach Rob O’Gara. “In the short term, for us, even before the rule change, we had our class for this coming fall pretty much set in stone. … When it shifted, it wasn’t like we were trying to fill holes, so I guess we didn’t have to dive right in.” There are more players to scout than ever as the CHL ruling put 61 more rosters into the pool. Those are in addition to the typical feeders of prep school, high school and junior leagues like the USHL, BCHL, NCDC and NAHL."

Harvard assistant James Marcou said, “I think it’s taken a little bit of a step back, trying to get everyone a bird’s-eye view of the whole situation. You have more players to look at, so it’s just going to become more competitive.”

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

What to expect from New England ECAC and Atlantic Hockey teams

Much of the local college hockey attention gets devoted to Hockey East, which is understandable. All the teams are actually in New England, and it's…
Read More
Alex Theodore

‘It hasn’t made our job any simpler’: How Ivy League is navigating CHL ruling

A lot can change in 11 months. Never has that been truer than in men’s college hockey. Last November’s CHL ruling turned college hockey upside…
Read More

Holderness: What to expect in boys prep hockey 2025-26

Since this decade began, Holderness has become an Elite 8 threat in New England boys prep hockey. The Bulls broke out in 2021-22, finishing as…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter