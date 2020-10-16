Islanders HC vs. Boston Advantage: Analysis for draft prospects, unheralded talent

Islanders Hockey Club beat Boston Advantage 4-1 Wednesday at Raynham IcePlex. (Jeff Cox/NEHJ)

RAYNHAM, Mass. — For the second day in a row, the Islanders Hockey Club won a USPHL NCDC game by three goals. On Wednesday, Tim Kyrkostas’ team downed Boston Advantage by a score of 4-1 at Raynham IcePlex.

The game was attended by a handful of NHL amateur scouts and Division 3 college coaches. The NHL scouts were there to watch Islanders Hockey Club center Johan Rosenquist and left wing Logan Morrell.

Most of the damage was done by the line featuring Morrell, center Ryan Murphy and right wing Aidan Coupe. Leading the way with two goals and an assist was Coupe, while Murphy had a goal and two assists. Morrell had an assist. Defenseman Cam Berube had a goal and an assist and center Max Cocchi had two helpers.