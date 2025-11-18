ISL Keller Division: A team-by-team breakdown for 2025-26

Tommy Saulnier will be vital for St. Sebastian's this winter. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The ISL Keller division is always one of the better ones in New England boys prep hockey. In recent seasons, at least one or two typically open the winter in the top 10.

That's not the case this year.

In my preseason top 10, there were no ISL Keller teams. Obviously, my top 10 is meant for debate and is subjective, but I don't see a clear favorite among the bunch.

Instead, I see a field with a lot of teams who have a shot to contend — but all have major question marks.

Here's a team-by-team breakdown of the eight teams in the ISL Keller.

Let's dive in.