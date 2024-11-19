ISL Eberhart Division: A team-by-team breakdown for 2024-25

Matt Egan will look to lead Middlesex this winter. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

There are a multitude of storylines to watch in the ISL Eberhart this season.

St. George's has a potential NHL Draft pick. Rivers has three prospects who could be on next year's U.S. National Team Development Program's U17 team. St. Mark's has a plethora of breakout prospects. Can any of those three teams slip into the Elite 8 like the Dragons did last season?

And then there's everyone else. Can Groton, Brooks and Middlesex build off of last season? How about Roxbury Latin? And then, of course, there's BB&N — what should be expected from last season's three-win team?

Let's dive into a team-by-team breakdown of the ISL Eberhart.