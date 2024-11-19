New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prep Schools

ISL Eberhart Division: A team-by-team breakdown for 2024-25

Avatar photo
By

Matt Egan will look to lead Middlesex this winter. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

There are a multitude of storylines to watch in the ISL Eberhart this season. 

St. George's has a potential NHL Draft pick. Rivers has three prospects who could be on next year's U.S. National Team Development Program's U17 team. St. Mark's has a plethora of breakout prospects. Can any of those three teams slip into the Elite 8 like the Dragons did last season? 

And then there's everyone else. Can Groton, Brooks and Middlesex build off of last season? How about Roxbury Latin? And then, of course, there's BB&N — what should be expected from last season's three-win team? 

Let's dive into a team-by-team breakdown of the ISL Eberhart. 

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Preseason All-Stars: ISL Keller teams

The ISL Keller division has never been short on talent and that's the case again. There are multiple Division 1 commits. But various players could…
Read More

ISL Keller Division: A team-by-team breakdown for 2024-25

The ISL Keller Division is regularly one of the best in boys prep hockey. Most of these teams have a legitimate case for the NEPSAC…
Read More
Catie Collins

Why Loomis Chaffee’s defense should be a force in girls prep hockey

Loomis Chaffee has a pedigree of churning out elite defenders. In the past five graduating classes alone, the Pelicans have had at least 10 defenders…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter