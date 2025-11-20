ISL Eberhart: A team-by-team breakdown for 2025-26

Derrick Huang will be busy this winter for Rivers. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The ISL Eberhart was represented twice in the Elite 8 last season.

The year before, St. George's got into the Elite 8. The cover of our magazine that just came out features St. Mark's, an ISL Eberhart team, on the cover. The Lions were in the Elite 8 last season, alongside Rivers.

It's an interesting division in New England boys prep hockey. Historically, there have been some easy opponents, but there have also been some very hard ones.

I expect some of the non-playoff teams in this division to make a push throughout this season. But there's no doubt the team to beat here is St. Mark's.

Here's a team-by-team breakdown of the eight squads in the ISL Eberhart.