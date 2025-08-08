Inside the ups and downs of Carter Amico’s relentless work ethic

Carter Amico will play for Boston University this fall. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

Carter Amico doesn’t slow down. Never has. He decided his life’s goal before he turned 10, and knew where he wanted to play college hockey when he was 10.

He broke his patella (the kneecap) playing for the U.S. National Team Development Program in March 2024 … and was skating again, four hours a day, by July. “He’s just nonstop,” says Amico’s grandfather, Glenn.

This is somewhat out of obligation. To himself, mostly. In elementary school, a young Amico set the bar exceptionally high in a journal entry, titled “Playing in the NHL.”

“I’m going to do whatever it takes to get drafted to the nashannal hockey league,” he wrote. “Sleep breath dream HOCKEY."