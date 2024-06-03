Left to right: Casey Mutryn (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ) and Jamie Glance (MS Films).

For the second straight year, two players from New England, along with another prospect playing in the region, made the U.S. National Team Development Program's U17 team.

And for the second straight year, one of those players got there via New England prep hockey, while the other two played for Mount St. Charles.

Last season it was Richard Gallant (Concord, Mass.) of St. Mark's, as well as Carter Amico (Westbrook, Maine) and Conrad Fondrk of Mount St. Charles.

This season it's Casey Mutryn (Norwell, Mass.) from St. Sebastian's and Jamie Glance (Stratham, N.H.) and Luke Schairer from Mount St. Charles.

Lots of perks come with playing for the NTDP. Representing the United States on the world stage is a big one. Developing under high-end coaches and against high-end talent is another. It's also a statement on where those players rank among prospects in their birth year from the U.S.

One thing is certain among Mutryn, Glance and Schairer: All three had vastly different paths to Plymouth, Mich. All three have the potential for national prominence.