New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
NTDP

Inside the paths taken by Casey Mutryn, Jamie Glance and Luke Schairer to make USNTDP

Avatar photo
By

Left to right: Casey Mutryn (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ) and Jamie Glance (MS Films).

For the second straight year, two players from New England, along with another prospect playing in the region, made the U.S. National Team Development Program's U17 team.

And for the second straight year, one of those players got there via New England prep hockey, while the other two played for Mount St. Charles.

Last season it was Richard Gallant (Concord, Mass.) of St. Mark's, as well as Carter Amico (Westbrook, Maine) and Conrad Fondrk of Mount St. Charles.

This season it's Casey Mutryn (Norwell, Mass.) from St. Sebastian's and Jamie Glance (Stratham, N.H.) and Luke Schairer from Mount St. Charles.

Lots of perks come with playing for the NTDP. Representing the United States on the world stage is a big one. Developing under high-end coaches and against high-end talent is another. It's also a statement on where those players rank among prospects in their birth year from the U.S.

One thing is certain among Mutryn, Glance and Schairer: All three had vastly different paths to Plymouth, Mich. All three have the potential for national prominence.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

RinkWise podcast: Freddy Meyer on the importance of player development

Freddy Meyer's resume speaks for itself. The boys coach at Rivers climbed the ladder from the USNTDP to Boston University to nearly 300 games in…
Read More

Best newcomer? Biggest surprise? Boys prep coaches survey, part 1

The boys prep hockey season ended roughly three months ago with Kimball Union taking down Cushing for the Elite 8 championship. Kent won the Large…
Read More

Will Moore commits to Boston College and other recruiting news

Chalk up another big recruiting win for Boston College. The Eagles scored big on Monday, getting Will Moore to commit. The 6-foot-2, 160-pound center just…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter