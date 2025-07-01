Inside Teddy Mutryn’s wait for his NHL Draft call from the Sharks

Teddy Mutryn watches the NHL Draft coverage on Saturday. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

NORWELL, Mass. — Sean Coffey was leaning against the kitchen counter and had just finished a sandwich when he needed to move.

“I’m gonna go sit and change the juju,” the advisor said.

The end of the NHL Draft’s third round was nearing, and Teddy Mutryn’s name hadn’t been called yet. It wasn't a huge deal given that Mutryn was projected to go somewhere from Rounds 3-5.

But the third round felt particularly long. With each passing pick, it was one more team opting for someone else. Was Mutryn going to go undrafted? No way. But…maybe? The brain has a funny way of playing tricks in those moments.

So, with the Dallas Stars on the clock for the 94th pick, Coffey opted for the smaller living room away from the crowd of just under 20 people.

The Mutryns’ kitchen is open and leads into an area with a plush couch, chairs and a TV. That smaller living room is a step down from it, with an even bigger couch. In that room was Mutryn’s father, Scott and a few others.

That’s exactly where the roar emanated from.