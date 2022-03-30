Inside Salisbury’s run from a slow start to a repeat prep school championship

Trey Deere and Salisbury overcame a 5-4 start to the season to win the Elite 8 title. (Mike Gridley/NEHJ)

Salisbury has become accustomed to winning prep school championships. The Crimson Knights have won seven Elite 8 titles since 2006.

This year’s championship team was different and had to battle a lot more adversity en route to being the team to skate off the ice with a trophy in the final game of the prep school hockey season.

Salisbury started off 5-4, sending shock waves across the prep school hockey landscape. The team was limping into the Christmas break after a tough loss to Kimball Union in the consolation game of the Flood-Marr Tournament.

“In some ways it helped that we had a slow start. We came back from the break committed to taking it one game at a time. We had that mindset,” said longtime head coach Andrew Will.