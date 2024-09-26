Inside Quinnipiac’s plan to remain a national title contender

Victor Czerneckianair will have a bigger role for the Bobcats after posting 14 points last season. (Richard T. Gagnon/Getty Images)

Victor Czerneckianair has long had a front-row seat to the building of a powerhouse program at Quinnipiac.

Growing up about a half-hour north of the Hamden, Conn., campus in Southington, he attended many Bobcats games and remembers watching stars of coach Rand Pecknold’s (Bedford, N.H.) past teams such as Matthew Peca and Jordan Samuels-Thomas.

There was no place the junior forward would have rather been when it was time for him to blaze a college hockey path.

“Ever since I was young, it was almost like a dream school for me to be here,” said Czerneckianair, whose New England upbringing included time playing for the Mid Fairfield Rangers, South Kent and Mount St. Charles.