Inside Nikki Petrich’s plan for sustained success at Lawrence Academy

Former Canton coach Nikki Petrich is the new girls hockey coach at Lawrence Academy. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

As many are reminded often, it's a small world.

Nikki Petrich certainly knows that.

Petrich, formerly the girls head coach at Canton High School, was looking to jump from the MIAA to the NEPSAC to tackle a new challenge.

The perfect opportunity came along as Lawrence Academy searched for a new girls hockey coach.

"Similar to how I got involved at Canton, it really wasn't on my radar at all," said Petrich, who played four years of college hockey at Northeastern, serving as captain during her senior season in 2007-08. "There's such a strong Northeastern connection throughout Lawrence, and a lot of my friends outside of hockey went there. I think they were just looking for the right person at the right time, and it came about through word of mouth."

Petrich, who also played at Shattuck-St. Mary's, has always maintained a student-athlete's mindset, preparing for the next level. Like a lot of student-athletes she'll eventually coach, she knew she found the right fit when she stepped foot on Lawrence Academy's campus.