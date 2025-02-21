Inside Hingham star Caroline Doherty’s unique journey to a Division 1 commitment

Caroline Doherty is Hingham's all-time leader in goals and points. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Caroline Doherty had a choice to make.

Only in eighth grade, the Hingham, Mass., native and her parents toured prep schools and weighed whether she should attend Hingham High.

“Every school I toured, I liked, but I just couldn’t get myself to leave,” Doherty said. “I kept saying, ‘I want to do a year at Hingham and see how it goes, and maybe next year I’ll go to a private school.’”

Those conversations continued to come up as Doherty filled box scores as a freshman and sophomore. She toured schools including Williston Northampton and Tabor Academy and heard from several more.

Every time, she decided to stay at Hingham.