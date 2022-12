Elle Hartje has 12 points in 10 games to open the season. (Steve Musco)

Elle Hartje grew up wanting to go to Harvard University.

Her father, Tod — a four-year Crimson standout and 1989 national champ — was her coach until she turned 14.

Her mother, Nicole, was captain of the Harvard women’s tennis team. Her brother, Jackson, eventually would play hockey at Harvard as well.

It was her recruiting visit to Yale, however, that had the most influence on her college path.