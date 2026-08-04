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Brian McFadden at Washington Capitals Development Camp. (Washington Capitals)
Every year at the end of June, Brian McFadden and his family vacation in Gloucester, Mass.
The trip is centered on the Greasy Pole, a competition in which competitors attempt to walk the length of a telephone pole slathered with slippery substances — all while suspended over the Atlantic Ocean.
This year, McFadden had something else on his mind. The NHL Draft also falls in late June, and McFadden and his family had a reason to care — he’d been ranked as the 115th-best North American skater by NHL Central Scouting in its final draft rankings.
He knew if he got picked, it’d be on Day 2, June 27. McFadden’s parents, Luke and Paula, invited their extended family to watch with them.
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