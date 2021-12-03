Independents preview: Dexter, Cushing, Brunswick lead the pack to start

Dan Donato and Dexter Southfield look to continue their success in the NEPSAC landscape in 2021-22. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Seven independent prep schools qualified for NEPSAC tournaments the last time they were held.

Dexter Southfield and Berkshire appeared in the Stuart/Corkery Elite 8 Tournament -- with Dexter losing to Salisbury in the title game -- while Cushing Academy and Brunswick appeared in the Martin/Earl bracket.

Pomfret, Millbrook and the Frederick Gunn School battled it out in the Piatelli/Simmons Tournament, with the FGS Highlanders taking home the 2020 Small School crown.

With the prep school season on pause for 2020-21, a new and full NEPSAC season is here at last for 2021-22.

To go along with our season previews of the Independent School League, Lakes Region and Housatonic/Founders, New England Hockey Journal previews each of the independent teams in the region, highlighting a handful of players to watch for, outlooks on the season and more.

This article appears in the November/December print edition of the New England Hockey Journal.