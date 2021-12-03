New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

Independents preview: Dexter, Cushing, Brunswick lead the pack to start

By
By

Dan Donato
Dan Donato and Dexter Southfield look to continue their success in the NEPSAC landscape in 2021-22. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Seven independent prep schools qualified for NEPSAC tournaments the last time they were held.

Dexter Southfield and Berkshire appeared in the Stuart/Corkery Elite 8 Tournament -- with Dexter losing to Salisbury in the title game -- while Cushing Academy and Brunswick appeared in the Martin/Earl bracket.

Pomfret, Millbrook and the Frederick Gunn School battled it out in the Piatelli/Simmons Tournament, with the FGS Highlanders taking home the 2020 Small School crown.

With the prep school season on pause for 2020-21, a new and full NEPSAC season is here at last for 2021-22.

To go along with our season previews of the Independent School League, Lakes Region and Housatonic/Founders, New England Hockey Journal previews each of the independent teams in the region, highlighting a handful of players to watch for, outlooks on the season and more.

This article appears in the November/December print edition of the New England Hockey Journal.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Culin Wilson

Prep previews: Key players, storylines to watch for at Dexter Southfield

Dexter Southfield has appeared in the final four of the NEPSAC Stuart/Corkery bracket each of the past four years it was held. After three-straight semifinal…
Read More
Owen Paskowski

Prep previews: Key players, storylines to watch for at Cushing

After more than 30 years of NCAA coaching experience, Paul Pearl (Winthrop, Mass.) is taking the reins at Cushing Academy for the 2021-22 campaign. The former Boston University…
Read More
James Shannon

Prep previews: Key players, storylines to watch for at Brunswick

The prep school hockey season doesn’t begin officially until November. While there are still a few months until puck drop, excitement for 2021-22 is picking…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter