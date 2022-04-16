Impact freshman Jack Hughes prepares for 2022 NHL Draft

Jack Hughes shares insights after a successful freshman season at NU. (Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jack Hughes

Hometown: Westwood, Mass.

Team: Northeastern University

Pos.: C | Shoots: L | Size: 6-0, 165 | Age: 18

New England Hockey Journal's No. 1 prospect eligible for the 2022 NHL Draft; Named to the Hockey East Pro Ambitions All-Rookie Team; Played in all 36 regular-season games as a Northeastern freshman, scoring seven goals (third-most on the team) and eight assists; Spent the previous two seasons playing for the U.S. National Team Development Program; Youngest player in Division 1 men’s hockey in 2021-22; didn’t turn 18 until Nov. 2