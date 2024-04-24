Mike Pereira spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach at UConn. (UConn Athletics)

In February, Mike Pereira got a call that scratched an itch he didn't know he had.

Mathieu Darche, the Tampa Bay Lightning's director of hockey operations, was a part of the search committee trying to find the next boys head coach at Choate. Darche pitched the idea to Pereira, who was a month away from completing his second season as an assistant coach at UConn.

"He was the first guy I had in mind when [Choate] asked me to help them," Darche said.

Pereira said he would take some time. It became apparent this was an opportunity he had to pursue.

"As the season started to wind down a bit, it just started to become more and more appetizing to me to be a head coach," Pereira said. "To have the opportunity to build something on my own."