Matt Copponi has five goals and nine points in 11 games for Merrimack this season. (Jim Stankowicz)

Merrimack coach Scott Borek remembers the first time he went to watch Matt Copponi play for the Dexter Southfield School.

“It was a very bad hockey game,” a blowout win for Dexter, Borek said.

“Matt didn’t do anything. Now that I know him I understand why. It wasn’t competitive enough for him.”

Competitiveness could be Copponi’s best quality. It’s helped him earn a prominent role as a sophomore for a Merrimack team that has won five straight and is in the thick of the race for first place in Hockey East.