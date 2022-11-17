Merrimack coach Scott Borek remembers the first time he went to watch Matt Copponi play for the Dexter Southfield School.
“It was a very bad hockey game,” a blowout win for Dexter, Borek said.
“Matt didn’t do anything. Now that I know him I understand why. It wasn’t competitive enough for him.”
Competitiveness could be Copponi’s best quality. It’s helped him earn a prominent role as a sophomore for a Merrimack team that has won five straight and is in the thick of the race for first place in Hockey East.