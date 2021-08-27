New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

Grayson Badger reflects on Northeastern commitment

By

Grayson Badger
Dexter Southfield winger Grayson Badger (Hyde Park, Mass.) committed to Northeastern on Aug. 9. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Grayson Badger knows there are areas of his game that need improving. He also knows a college commitment is just the beginning.

Heading into his second season at Dexter Southfield, the Hyde Park, Mass., native is doing his best to enjoy the process as he dives deeper into his prep school hockey career.

Badger, 17, has taken great strides over the past 18 months working under the direction of longtime DXSF coach Dan Donato. Now, he’s starting to reap the rewards. On Aug. 9, the speedy 2004-born winger took to social media to pledge his college commitment to Northeastern.

