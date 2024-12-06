Carter Amico is committed to Boston University. (Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

When Carter Amico was called into management’s office during the United States National Team Development Program tryouts in March 2023, he thought he was in trouble.

The 6-foot-5 defenseman from Westbrook, Maine, who had turned 16 less than a week prior, was among the top 45 American players competing for a spot on the coveted U-17 team for the 2023-24 season at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich.

Amico and the rest of the group played six games in four days. It was the third night of camp when Amico felt particularly sore, so he went to ice his elbow in the training room. That’s when Kevin Reiter — then the director of player personnel — called him to assistant executive director Scott Monaghan’s office, where he was left outside to wait for roughly 30 minutes.

“I was confused,” Amico said. “He didn’t tell me what was going on. … I just kept thinking about if I made the team or not.”