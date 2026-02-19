New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
High Schools

How Yarmouth/Freeport won the Maine girls championship

Jason Cooke
By

Yarmouth/Freeport won the 2026 Maine girls high school hockey title. (Jeff Gervais)

For the last four years, Yarmouth/Freeport head coach Dave Intraversato has pondered the thought.

Gloves flying in the air. The pop of the crowd. The everlasting high of winning a state championship.

Intraversato and the Clippers no longer have to rely on their imagination. On Saturday, Yarmouth/Freeport knocked off three-time defending champion Cheverus Co-op in a thrilling 1-0 overtime win to capture the program’s first-ever Maine girls high school state title.

“You think about how it’s going to be when you win, and you kind of play it in your head how it’s going to be,” Intraversato said. “And it’s not that way. It’s just better. It’s better than what you think.”

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

New England well-represented as Team USA wins Olympic gold over Canada

On a team full of young stars, it was two of the United States' most seasoned veterans coming through when it mattered most. After captain…
Read More

Boys MIAA rankings: Who are the top 10 teams for the tournament?

The boys MIAA regular season is finished. It was an exciting season filled with unexpected results. It wasn't one of those years where there was…
Read More
Paige MacPhee led St. Paul's to two key wins last week. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Top girls prep performers from Feb. 11-17

It's coming down to the wire in girls prep. Last week featured some big-time results with huge implications on playoff seeding. There will be even…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter