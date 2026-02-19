Yarmouth/Freeport won the 2026 Maine girls high school hockey title. (Jeff Gervais)

For the last four years, Yarmouth/Freeport head coach Dave Intraversato has pondered the thought.

Gloves flying in the air. The pop of the crowd. The everlasting high of winning a state championship.

Intraversato and the Clippers no longer have to rely on their imagination. On Saturday, Yarmouth/Freeport knocked off three-time defending champion Cheverus Co-op in a thrilling 1-0 overtime win to capture the program’s first-ever Maine girls high school state title.

“You think about how it’s going to be when you win, and you kind of play it in your head how it’s going to be,” Intraversato said. “And it’s not that way. It’s just better. It’s better than what you think.”